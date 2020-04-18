Goa will become COVID-19 free state in coming days: CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that his State would become COVID-19 free in the next a few days.

"Out of the seven cases, only one case is now positive in the State. If all goes well, in the coming days, Goa would become a COVID-19 free state," he said at a press conference.

Sawant further announced that wearing of masks would be made compulsory.

"People cannot visit public places without wearing masks. People are prohibited from spitting and drinking alcohol in the open as well," he said.

Speaking about the return of tourism in Goa, he said that the people of Goa would be a top priority first. "We will have to wait first for May 3. Let the nation become COVID-free first," he added.

In Goa, out of seven cases, six have recovered and one patient is active, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 including 11,616 active cases, 1766 cured/discharged and migrated and 452 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

