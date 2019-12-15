GoAir extends fee waiver for Guwahati flyers till December 15

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): GoAir on Saturday announced that the airline will not charge any money for cancellation or rescheduling to its passengers flying to and from Guwahati till December 15.

"#GoAlert: Due to the current situation in Assam, we have further extended the fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any,will be applicable) to our customers flying to/from #GAU till 15th Dec'19. Reach out to us on FB, Twitter or call us at 18602100999," GoAir tweeted.

Earlier, several flights were canceled from Guwahati airport in the wake of protests against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

