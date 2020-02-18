New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage while on take-off roll resulted in a small fire on Tuesday.
The fire was doused and all the passengers and crew are safe.
"The foreign object damage (one fan blade damaged) has been confirmed due to a bird hit. The aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team," GoAir said in a statement.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
GoAir flight catches fire during takeoff, all passengers safe
ANI | Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:05 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage while on take-off roll resulted in a small fire on Tuesday.