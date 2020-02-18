GoAir flight catches fire during takeoff, all passengers safe

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage while on take-off roll resulted in a small fire on Tuesday.

The fire was doused and all the passengers and crew are safe.

"The foreign object damage (one fan blade damaged) has been confirmed due to a bird hit. The aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team," GoAir said in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

