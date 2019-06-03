GoAir flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A GoAir flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Aurangabad Airport. All 158 passengers including the crew landed safely.

"A GoAir flight G8 586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to a technical glitch," a spokesperson for the airlines said.

"All the 158 passengers on the aircraft including crew landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination," the spokesperson said while adding that it is committed to providing secure and efficient transportation at all times with attention to essential details. (ANI)

