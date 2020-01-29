GoAir follows suit, bars Kunal Kamra from flying 'till further notice'

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Air carrier GoAir on Wednesday barred stand up comic Kunal Kamra from flying with it till further notice in the wake of the incident onboard an IndiGo flight where the comedian accosted journalist Arnab Goswami and also made a video of it.

"GoAir has suspended Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice," the air carrier tweeted.

SpiceJet and the government-owned Air India have already suspended Kamra from flying with them until further notice, while IndiGo has barred the comedian-satirist from flying with it for six months.

The three airlines have said that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".

Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened.

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami is seen glued to his laptop and does not respond to the former's heckling.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo had said in a statement.

The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. (ANI)

