GoAir places its second order for 144 fuel-efficient GTF jet engines with Pratt & Whitney

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:35 IST

Dr Harsh Vardhan slams Kejriwal for providing 'unfit' water to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking things 'casually' and trying to cover up the 'failure' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by giving various unsatisfactory and unethical replies with regard to the quality of