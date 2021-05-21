GoAir records high operational performance in April 2021 among domestic airlines

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Go First, formerly known as GoAir, was recorded as the most punctual airline in the country for the month of April 2021.

The airline's claim based on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) latest Traffic Report in which Go First recorded the highest On-Time-Performance (OTP) of 98.1 percent in April 2021.

The figure was arrived at after studying the performance of all domestic carriers for the four metros, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The airline also recorded "least cancelled flights" in the same time period.

According to Go First, it also recorded the highest increase in market share in April 2021 as compared to March 2021 (share increased from 7.8 per cent to 9.6 per cent), as compared to other domestic airlines.



Based on the DGCA report, the airline said it flew an impressive 5.47 lakh passengers and received only 0.1 complaints for every 10,000 passengers, one of the lowest figures among scheduled domestic airlines in the country.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said, "We are delighted to top the OTP chart once again and continue to have the least cancelled flights and lowest customer complaints, and hence be the preferred airline by getting a decent load factor. This is in line with our vision - where you come first."

The airline said it also recorded one of the highest load factors at 65.7 per cent in April 2021.

The cancellation rate in April for GO FIRST was a mere 0.09 per cent, lowest amongst all domestic Airlines for April 2021 compared to the overall cancellation rate of 2.62 percent for all the domestic airlines, said Go First.

Go First is a low-cost airline based in Mumbai. It was founded as GoAir in 2005 and owned by Wadia Group. The airline rebranded itself as Go First in May 2021. (ANI)

