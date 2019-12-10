GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight had air turn back due to technical issue, says spox

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight carrying 158 passengers on-board had an air turn back shortly after takeoff on Monday following a technical issue, an official release said.

"GoAir flight G8 28 Singapore - Bengaluru had an air turn back on priority shortly after takeoff following a technical issue. There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team," GoAir Spokesperson said in a media statement.

The Spokesperson said that the safety of passengers and crew is of paramount importance and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to them. (ANI)