GoAir suspends international operations between March 17-April 15

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Private airline GoAir on Tuesday announced to temporarily suspend all international operations between March 17 and April 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel advisories issued by the government.

"GoAir is forced to take certain measures. We are temporarily suspending all our international operations, starting March 17 until April 15," the private carrier said in a release.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," it added.

GoAir further said that it has petitioned to the Government of India for support and elaborated that its development plans are on track.

"In addition to addressing our short term financial and network requirements, airlines in India have petitioned the Government of India for immediate support, as most other governments around the world have already provided to their similarly affected airlines," it said.

"We have also taken many immediate measures to make our business more efficient; measures that will help us create an even stronger airline in the long run. GoAir remains on track to receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025 in support of our planned growth," it added.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)