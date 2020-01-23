GoAir temporarily suspends some flights citing delay in delivery of Aircraft, engines

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): GoAir on Thursday announced the temporary suspension of certain flights that were part of its network, citing delay in delivery of some aircraft and engines by its business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney.

In a statement, GoAir spokesperson said, "In the last four weeks, we have gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting our current operation of fleet. And now, we have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through 9th March 2020 that are required to support our current growth."

"As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, schedule and open for sale. We have undertaken these suspensions as far ahead of time as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to our customers, who are our paramount concern", it added.

It also stated that the airline remains on track to receive 12-15 aircraft each year until the end of 2025 in support of its planned growth. (ANI)

