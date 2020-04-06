GoAir to open booking for domestic flights from April 15: Spokesperson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 06 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir will be open for booking from April 15 for its domestic flights and from May 1 for its international flights, said the airline's spokesperson.

"GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020," GoAir spokesperson said.

India suspended all flights on March 24 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. On March 27, the suspension was extended till April 14.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 as a precautionary measure to maintain social distancing and to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Centre, however, is yet to announce the decision to resume flights after the conclusion of the lockdown period.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said on April 2 that a decision to restart the flights after lockdown remains to be taken and if required, the situation will be assessed on a case-to-case basis.

India has reported 4,067 coronavirus cases so far. As many as 109 people have died of the deadly virus. (ANI)