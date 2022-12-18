Goals, targets set in Global Biodiversity Framework should be realistic: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that the goals and targets set in the Global Biodiversity Framework should be ambitious, yet realistic and practical.

Addressing the Stock taking Plenary at UN Biodiversity Conference, COP 15 in Montreal, Canada, the Union Minister said that reversing ecosystem degradation and halting global biodiversity loss are essential for socio-economic development, human well-being, and for advancing global sustainability.

"I acknowledge the contribution of the parties for their valuable contribution and hope that this conference reaches a consensus on putting in place the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Reversing ecosystem degradation and halting global biodiversity loss are essential for socio-economic development, human well-being, and for advancing global sustainability. The goals and targets set in the Global Biodiversity Framework should be ambitious; yet realistic and practical. Conservation of biodiversity must also be based on Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective capabilities as the climate change processes affect biodiversity," said Yadav.



He further said that for developing nations, agriculture is a paramount economic driver for rural communities, and the critical support provided to these sectors cannot be redirected.

"When food security is of paramount importance for developing countries, prescribing numerical targets in pesticide reductions is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide, based on national circumstances, priorities and capabilities. Biodiversity conservation requires ecosystems to be conserved and restored holistically and in an integrated manner. It is in this context that Ecosystem Approaches for the conservation of biodiversity need to be adopted rather than nature-based solutions," he further said.

The Union Minister said that the successful implementation of the framework will squarely depend on the ways and means we put in place for an equally ambitious Resource Mobilization Mechanism.

"Hence there is a need to create a new and dedicated mechanism for the provision of financial resources to developing-country Parties. India is fully committed to working closely with all parties so that we are all able to bring out an ambitious and realistic Global Biodiversity Framework in COP 15," he added. (ANI)

