Goa's Drishti Marine lifeguards step in to feed stray animals amid lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 23 (ANI): Drishti Marine, Goa's lifeguarding agency, has stepped in to provide water and a daily meal to stray animals across the beaches of Goa and in the inlands too amid the lockdown.

With the lockdown impacting beach shacks along the coastal stretch, stray dogs, cattle and birds who used to sustain themselves off the food shared by beach shacks along the coast had been going hungry and thirsty.

Ravi Shankar, Executive Director, Drishti Marine said that with no water or food coming their way, the dogs had grown aggressive and restless.

"So last week, we have stepped in to assist. At all of our 38 lifeguard towers across the coast, we have created a water station for the strays. A large bowl of water which is constantly replenished with freshwater offers respite from the harsh summer heat to the stray animals and birds," Shankar said.

He also said that close to 30 kilograms of food and 30 litres of water is distributed every day to the strays across Goa through the lifeguard network.

"Thanks to Cohiba who have graciously opened their kitchens for us to cook a hearty meal for the strays of rice, meat broth and turmeric, we are now able to feed the dogs between Singuerim and Baga. In south Goa, we have made arrangements for food to be distributed at Colva, Betalbatim, Arossim, Mobor, Palolem and Baina," he added. (ANI)

