Goa's hills, restaurants new hub for drug abuse, claim legislators

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 16 (ANI): Legislators from the Opposition and the ruling party on Tuesday claimed that Goa's hill slopes and restaurants are the new narcotics consumption hubs in the state.

Speaking during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly, BJP MLA Francis Silveira said, "Rolling hillsides in my constituency of St. Andre had become new hubs for the consumption of narcotics."

"Police is in cahoots with drug users, who are essentially school and college students," he claimed.

While maintaining he was committed to making Goa drug free, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ensured a strict crackdown on the drug trade.

Apart from this, the chief minister also paid tributes to late chief minister Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of Guru Purnima and called him his 'Guru'.

"I would like to pay tributes to late Manohar Parrikar on this day. He has been my political guru and because of him I am there on this position," he said. (ANI)

