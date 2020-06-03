Goa's Mangor Hill region declared containment zone after 40 COVID-19 cases reported from area

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday confirmed that 40 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Mangor Hill region of the state in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the state to 119. The total active cases in the state are 62 while 57 patients have recovered.

Chief Minister Sawant told ANI that the Mangor Hill region of the state had been declared as a containment zone and testing was being carried out aggressively. Out of the 200 persons tested, 40 have been declared COVID-19 positive in the region, he added.

Speaking on the Cyclone Nisarga, Sawant said: "Goa has already issued cyclone alert and had minimum impact due to cyclone Nisarga. We are expecting rain for the next two days. We have kept our machinery ready for any eventuality." (ANI)

