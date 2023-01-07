Goa's Purple Fest brings together people with disabilities from across the country

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 6 (ANI): Purple Fest 2023, Celebrating Diversity, India's first-of-its-kind inclusive festival commenced on Friday at the Entertainment Society of Goa in Panaji and will conclude on Sunday, January 8.

The Opening Ceremony of the unique Purple fest was held today at Inox Courtyard in the presence of the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar who presided over the function along with Minister for Tourism, Rohan Khaunte, and several other dignitaries.

CM Sawant, speaking at the event's inauguration, said, "Goa Government is the highest pension payer for the person with disabilities with 80 per cent disability, which is Rs. 3500 per month, and for the rest Persons with Disabilities (PwD) we are paying 2500 per month. We also have the highest reservation for Persons with Disabilities amongst other states. We have made Panaji city, a disability friendly city and we plan on making the public Building Disable friendly too."

"Through the Government of Goa, this Purple Fest has brought together People with Disabilities from across the country. The Union Ministry has been taking the right steps to empower the community, through skill training, education facilities, etc.," said Union Minister of Social Justice and empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar.

This 3-day film festival will have 6,000 Goa students as invitees to attend, interact, and watch films based on Disabilities to become aware and sensitive.

Purple Experience Zone had various cells for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have come together to empower people, not just those with disabilities.

These include FunDook, Faiyda, Hemophilia Society Goa, Sethu, Social Welfare Cell, Health Cell, and more under Jagruti Mela.

Various activities are organised to create a better understanding of concepts here.



Purple Kaleidoscope, The Art Gallery, is divided into three sections featuring tactile art with QR codes for the visually impaired, products made by children with disability are on display and sale.

Purple Exhibition has stalls that feature products to help persons with vision disabilities become better at academics. There are live measures for artificial limbs, wheelchairs and other appliances that are useful to persons with disability.

Purple Bioscope had a screening of the movie '86'. The movie had sign language interpreters who interpreted the entire movie.

Highlights of events that took place on the first day of the Fest:

The early morning Bird Walk at the Carambolim lake saw 69 delegates; 32 visually impaired, 15 partially blind and 22 with hearing disabilities participate in spotting various species of birds.

At the Purple Rain Ritvik Raja, a musician with visual impairment and cognitive challenges, from 'We Are One Charitable trust' and Shankar Mahadevan's 'Joyful Choir' graced the ESG courtyard with their musical notes.

'We Care Film Festival' commenced with Minister Subhash Phal Dessai and Secretary Taha Haaziq in attendance, with the curator Satish Kapoor.

Movies screened on Day 1 were, 'Feet in the Sand', 'Impossible', 'National Anthem in Sign Language', 'Tiny Steps', and more.

Deaf-Blind Convention, Access India Convention, Fun at Beach, and Cruise Ride were also part of the Day 1 activities at Purple Fest. (ANI)

