Goat with Allah written on it up for sale for whopping Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur market

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A male goat, Salman, up for sale for a whopping Rs 8 lakh ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, has created a rage in the market here with the owner claiming the word 'Allah' appeared on the body of the goat naturally.

Speaking to ANI the owner of the goat, Mohammad Nizamuddin, said, "This goat weighs over 90 kgs, we have named it Salman. The goat has 'Allah' and Mohammad written on it naturally. It costs Rs 8 lakh."

"We have taken great care of the goat. We spend Rs 700 to 800 daily on him," Nizammudin said.

Speaking about the special diet and facilities given to the goat, he added, "His diet includes almonds and cashews. He sleeps inside our house and is just like a brother to us."(ANI)

