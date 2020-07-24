Goats sold online for Eid ul-Adha in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid ul-Adha), goats are being sold and bought online in Mumbai.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haji Goat Farm in Jogeshwari turned to online sale of the animals.

Wasin Khan, a goat businessman who is selling goats online, said that he delivers the animal to customers to avoid crowding.

"Customers can view pictures of goats online and choose which one they want. We deliver directly to their homes to avoid crowding," Khan told ANI.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

