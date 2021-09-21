GOC Chinar Corps felicitates Super 30's 68 students, plans to take at least 20 girls for next batch

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): GOC Chinar Corps on Monday felicitated 68 students of the first and second batches of the Kashmir CSR project Super 30 (Medical) who are now successfully undergoing the MBBS course after clearing NEET. The GOC Chinar Corps plan to take at least 20 girls under the project for its next batch.

"I would like to inform you that on September 25, both of our new batches are starting. The commitment of the Indian Army towards women empowerment is still on. This time we will try to take at least 20 girls, the process continues and we sincerely hope that for pursuing this super 30 programme, thereafter it becomes 30 plus 20.



Let's see how it goes after the number expands. The selected girl children will join the fourth batch after a month, i.e. from the end of October 2021," said Chinar 15 Corps Commander, Lt Gen DP Pandey While speaking at the felicitation ceremony.

The fourth batch will host 50 students - 30 boys and 20 girls and the necessary infrastructure development will also be undertaken to support the project.



"The top 30 students are given free coaching, free housing facility until NEET. Teachers are 24 hours available here. The teachers are highly qualified. They provide us with the best. Coaching centres outside cant pay attention to one student as there are 1000 students. But here there are only 30 students hence each and every student is paid. I think there should be such coachings for students of arts and Commerce students," said Mobabshir, a student.



"This coaching is free including the food and studies. It was a great help for me I could not have afforded it outside, the coachings outside are very expensive," said Farhad Fayaz, a student.

"My son came to study at super 30. He gave neet but could not qualify it. But he has learnt a lot. The Super 30 instructors are very good, cooperative staff. The child says that I feel very good at Super 30," said the father of a student of Super 30.



The third batch of 35 students has appeared in the NEET examination in September 2021.

Super 30 (Medical) is a joint CSR project with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) and is located at Haft Chinar, Srinagar.

It is a full-time residential program to coach and mentor the disadvantaged Kashmiri youth for a period of twelve months for entrance examinations of various Medical Streams/Colleges spread across India.

There are two educational CSR projects which the Army is running in the Valley. "Super-50 (Engineering)", a joint venture by Army, Petronet and Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) is being run at Baramulla since 2013.

The second project of Army is HPCL Kashmir Super 30, Centre of Excellence & Wellness which was conceptualized by Srinagar based Chinar Corps in December 2017

Super 30 (Medical) has won the prestigious FICCI CSR Award 2019-20 amongst over 300 Corporate Companies vying for the best CSR project award. (ANI)

