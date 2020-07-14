Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Lieutenant General PN Rao, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat area visited Secunderabad Military Station on Sunday.
"The GOC DB Area was briefed by Major General R K Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on the efforts towards 'Force Preservation' even with the lifting of lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic," the release read.
"The GOC appreciated the efforts undertaken by military personnel in Secunderabad," the release added.
A total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.
The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State. (ANI)
GOC Dakshin Bharat area visits Secunderabad Military Station
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:17 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Lieutenant General PN Rao, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat area visited Secunderabad Military Station on Sunday.