GoC White Knight Corps chairs security review conference

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): A security review conference was chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar of White Knight Corps on Friday.

It was attended by GOC, CIF(D), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF) and others.

"A security review conference was chaired by GOC, White knight corps. It was attended by GOC, CIF(D), ADGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police, IGP, CPRF and DIG, BSF amongst other dignitaries. Coordination of security aspects was carried out in the conference," White Knight Corps informed.





Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had also visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu on October 19 and was briefed about the ground situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations.

The Poonch sector has seen heightened military activities in the last fortnight as nine Army soldiers have lost their lives there and operations are still on in the 16 Corps area to neutralise terrorists. After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland and ceasefire violation attempts are also on the rise in the Jammu area. (ANI)

