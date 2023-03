"God has been pleased and sent a gift": Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27(ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri Yadav were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Sharing the news, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter".

iishvr ne aanNdit hokr putrii rtn ke ruup meN uphaar bhejaa hai / pic.twitter.com/UCikoi3RkM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 27, 2023



Rohini Acharya also shared a picture of the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister holding the baby.

aaj kilkaarii guuNjii hai mere ghr-aaNgn meN

khushiyoN kaa aisaa tohphaa diyaa hai iishvr ne pic.twitter.com/YXEjheXFH9 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) March 27, 2023



Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the family.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

pvitr nvraatr ke dinoN meN maataa raanii ke is aashiirvaad ke lie aapko evN aapke puure privaar ko bhut-bhut bdhaaii tejsvii jii / bittiyaa raanii ko kh'uub saaraa dulaar evN aashiirvaad, iishvr aapke privaar ko sdaa kh'ush rkheN / https://t.co/8C1pLLd6Nc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2023



Tejashwi Yadav married to Rachel Godinho, now Rajeshwari Yadav in 2021. (ANI)