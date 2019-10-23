God willing, I will be well soon: Rober Vadra

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday revealed that his health is better.



Vadra was admitted to the orthopaedic department of a Noida-based hospital after complaining of the back pain earlier this week. He was seen with a bandage on his leg while taking rest at a hospital bed.



"I am overwhelmed and truly touched at the concern of everyone around me. I am better now. God willing, I will be well soon. I urge people to take their fitness and health seriously," he stated in a tweet.



During his treatment, Priyanka Gandhi spent the entire night at the hospital to take care of him.



Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of party leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

