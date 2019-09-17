Godavari Boat mishap: Jagan Reddy announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's kin, Rs 3 lakh for injured

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Sept 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Godavari boat tragedy.

"During the review meeting on boat tragedy, Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh for deceased's families, Rs 3 lakh for the injured and Rs 1 lakh for survivors," a statement from Chief Minister Office said.

Reddy has instructed the officials to take corrective measures and set up a committee to look into all aspects of the boat mishap.

The Chief Minister said that if necessary, the government should press Navy and other expert divers into service. "The control room should be functional and all concerned departments should take steps to ensure the safety of tourists and their hassle-free navigation," he said.

On Monday, Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the Godavari where the boat capsized and visited the government hospital where he met with the survivors and assured them of all help.

Expressing unhappiness over the way the licences were allotted for private boats for ferrying tourists, Reddy enquired about the incident and rescue operations being carried out.

Chief Minister has instructed the officials to set up a special committee to investigate the accident.

Nine bodies have been retrieved so far in the Sunday afternoon boat capsize incident in Godavari River, in which 24 people are still reported missing, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) APO and Tahsildar Devipatnam had said on Monday. (ANI)

