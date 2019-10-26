Representative Image
Godavari boat tragedy: Andhra govt sanctions Rs 1.20 cr as ex-gratia for deceased's kin

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 03:37 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for disbursing ex-gratis to the bereaved family members of the deceased persons who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Godavari river near Kachuluru Village of Devipatnam Mandal.
The govt of Andhra Pradesh has released a government order sanctioning ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to 12 families each to the bereaved families of the deceased, an order from the Chief Minister's office said.
The Royal Vasishta boat capsized in river Godavari on September 15. Of the 77 persons on board, only 26 persons survived. The boat was brought out of the river and pulled to the shore on October 22. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:32 IST

Odisha govt inks LoU for 'drink from tap mission' with UNICEF

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In a bid to provide quality drinking water to every urban household in the state, Odisha has inked a Letter of Understanding (LoU) on "drink from tap mission" with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:19 IST

Hyderabad: MD of Shine Children's Hospital held in connection...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Managing Director of Shine Children's Hospital, VSK Reddy, was arrested in connection with the death of an infant after a fire broke out at the hospital on October 21, police said on Friday.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:08 IST

'Young Soch Wins': Posters celebrating Aditya Thackeray's...

Prabhadevi (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Posters stating 'Young Soch Wins' have appeared across Prabhadevi following the victory of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey' son Aditya Thackeray from Worli constituency in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 03:46 IST

TN: 2-yr-old falls into 25-feet deep borewell, rescue ops underway

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a 2-year-old boy fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 03:37 IST

Congress demands judicial probe into RTC's affairs

Hyderabad [Telangana] [India], Oct 26 [India]: All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Friday demanded judicial probe into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) matter stating that the state government should order a probe by a sitting judge of Hi

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:55 IST

India, Bangladesh troops exchange Diwali sweets at Akhaura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the Akhaura integrated check post on Friday.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:24 IST

No proposal from Shiv Sena to oust BJP out of power: Cong

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): President of Maharashtra Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat on Friday dismissed reports of receiving any proposal to join Shiv Sena to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:22 IST

Among 10 seats won by JJP, BJP lost 8 against its new ally in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The BJP on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's newly formed political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly defeating mostly BJP candidates including heavyweights like former Finance Minister Capta

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

'Kyarr' very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in...

New Delhi [India] Oct 26 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that 'Kyarr' is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 to 36 hours.

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:27 IST

People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:21 IST

CBI arrests three people for extorting money from Mumbai businesswoman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a Mumbai-based businesswoman.

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:12 IST

Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

