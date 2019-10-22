Godavari boat tragedy: Boat extracted, 5 bodies recovered from boat

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The boat 'Royal Vasishta' which was capsized in Godavari River last month, was extracted from the river on Tuesday.

Team of Dharmadi Satya and scuba divers from Visakhapatnam successfully pulled out the boat from the river and now they are trying to pull the boat towards the shore. Five bodies were also recovered from the boat.

The boat capsized on September 15 in Godavari River near Katchuluru village in a dense forest area situated in the East Godavari district.

As many as 77 people were on board at the time of the mishap, out of them 26 people were rescued while 39 died and 12 went missing.

It was anticipated that those 12 people might have drowned while they were inside the boat. (ANI)

