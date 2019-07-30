Godavari crosses danger mark at Nashik, several low-lying areas under knee-deep water

Nashik">Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Following heavy downpour in the region for the past few days, Godavari river in Nashik">Nashik has risen above the danger mark.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Irrigation department released 1,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) water from Gangapur Dam into the Godavari river due to the heavy rainfall in the state over the last five days.

In Nashik">Nashik, many temples build on the low lying areas submerged into water. Not only that but many tall statues were also partially submerged due to waterlogging on the streets.

The torrential rains also threw traffic out of gear not only at the periphery but also at the main junctions of the city. Many four-wheeler vehicles were parked on the side of the road as the driver were unable to move on the clogged roads.

Apart from Nashik">Nashik, places such as Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Nashik">Nashik, and Jalgaon were the ones to witness heavy downpour. The region of Marathwada to has observed good amounts of rain in the past 24 hours, said Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Talking about rainfall data, the weather forecasting agency stated - Matheran has recorded 151 mm of rains, Bramhapuri 101 mm, Thane 97 mm, Kolhapur 87 mm and Satara 67 mm in the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday. (ANI)

