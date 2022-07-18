Godavari floods: G Kishan Reddy meets Amit Shah, says HM assures of necessary support

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and apprised him of the Godavari floods that have caused damage to lives and livelihoods in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Office of G Kishan Reddy, Shah directed the Home Ministry to extend all necessary support at the earliest. Already 13 Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Telangana to carry out rescue and relief operations.

"In Telangana, the SDRF allocation has been made but the Telangana Government has so far not sent a request with the required certificates for release of the 1st Instalment. The Government of India will extend all required support the moment this is done," the statement reads.



It further said that in Andhra Pradesh, the first instalment has been released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The Home Ministry clarified that the second instalment will be sanctioned and money released once the state makes such a request.

The Home Ministry also stated that once the preliminary report is received from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Central Assessment teams will be sent by the Government of India to assess the situation, it added.

Due to continuous heavy rain for several days in the state, the water level in river Godavari was rising rapidly and hence reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, the Telangana government on Thursday directed to identify and shift the people living in low-lying areas to the special camps.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare the Telangana floods a National Disaster, besides requesting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), financial compensation to farmers and kin of the deceased, and an immediate relief package of Rs 2000 crore for the repair and construction of roads damaged during floods. (ANI)

