Godavari River water levels cross third warning level

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Water level in Godavari river crossed the third warning level, Bhadradri Kothagudem administration said on Monday.

The water level of Godavari River at Bhadrachalam at 3 pm today afternoon was around 61.2 feet.

Flash floods hit several other parts of Telangana. The water of overflowing Godavari River entered Mothe village, Ashvapuram village and other villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.



The district administration officials shifted the locals to safe shelters from these villages.

Heavy downpour was also reported in other villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Warangal districts today. (ANI)

