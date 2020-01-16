Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes can improve Rupee value: Subramanian Swamy

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that the only way to improve the condition of the Indian currency is to inscribe the image of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes.

While answering a question about an image of God Ganesha on the Indonesian currency, the BJP leader said, "I am in favour of placing the image of goddess Lakshmi on Rs 10,000 currency notes. Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. Indonesia has also recovered from the crisis by placing the idol of Ganesha on its currency notes. Nobody should feel bad about this," he said after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

Swamy also commented on the issue of the growing population in the country and suggested that the only way to resolve the issue is to educate the masses.

He also added saying, "The DNA of Hindus and Muslims are the same. The descendants of both are also the same. The Muslims of Indonesia believe that our descendants are the same but why it is not possible for a Muslim of India."

The BJP leader also claimed that his party would soon introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which had been repeatedly directed by the Supreme Court in the past 70 years and by Article 44 of the Constitution. (ANI)

