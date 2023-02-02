Godown gutted in massive fire in Hyderabad's Chikadpally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in a godown in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Thursday morning and the blaze spread to adjoining premises partially burning an office, before it was brought under control, police said.

According to police, the fire broke out under the limits of Hyderabad's Chikadpally Police Station and gutted the godown of a decoration company.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control by firefighters.

Visuals from the spot showed large plumes of smoke billowing out from the area.

"We rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident at around 5:30 am. The fire started in the godown of Mintu decorators, who are involved in decorations for weddings and other events. The godown which completely burned caved in," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chikadpally said



More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Prima facie, the reason behind the fire is believed to be a short circuit, he added.

Further information is awaited.

