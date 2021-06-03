GoI, British science museum group to organise travelling exhibition 'Hunt for the Vaccine'

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and Science Museum Group, London will jointly organise a travelling exhibition to tell the story of global efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

The exhibition that covers India's metropolitan cities will be inaugurated in November 2022 in Delhi, a release of Ministry of Culture said.

"National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an organisation under the Ministry of Culture, GoI is collaborating with the Science Museum Group, London for an international travelling exhibition 'Hunt for the Vaccine'," the official statement said.

"The exhibition will tell the story of the global effort to find new ways to develop vaccines at pandemic speed and look at vaccinations more broadly with a historical and contemporary view. The exhibition will set out the scientific principles underlying a vaccine's creation and efficacy, while capturing the behind-the-scenes work that accompanies their rapid development, production, transport, and delivery," it said

Arijit Dutta Choudhury, Director General of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), India said, "After the grand success of the exhibition 'Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?' this is another project where we have collaborated with the SMG group, London for raising awareness among masses about the importance of vaccines in our lives. Due to the corona pandemic it will be very much relevant in India. "



"This time we have added one Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) Bus to travel to the nearby areas of each location. The MSE Bus will mainly communicate the messages of the exhibition in rural areas. At the same time, I hope, the project will further strengthen the bond between the two leading Science Museums network in India and United Kingdom," he said.

The Science Museum Group's Acting Director and Chief Executive, Jonathan Newby, said, "This story has countless heroes, from the research scientists in labs, to the engineers and technicians ensuring vaccine delivery, and the thousands who volunteered to be a part of clinical trials - and we look forward to working with the NCSM to tell their stories on a global scale."



S Kumar, Director NCSM and Head & Coordinator of the project in India said, "The new exhibition with some local specific content will also showcase the efforts made by India during the COVID-19 pandemic period. It will also highlight the global issue through a series of programme and events, digital and learning resources for enhanced public engagement and understanding of the vaccines."

Presently NCSM, with its Headquarters in Kolkata, administers and manages 25 science museums/centres spread across the country and is the world's largest network of science centres and museums. Innovation Hubs set up by NCSM, provide expert guidance and professional lab equipment facilities to young students to nurture creativity, innovation and engagement in science. (ANI)

