"GOI scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh", says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government stating that it is "scared" to face up to Chinese "intentions" in Ladakh.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said in a tweet earlier today, "GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM's personal lack of courage and the media's silence will result in India paying a huge price."

Earlier China had urged India to "stop all provocative acts to ensure that such incidents will not occur again", months after the clashes at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh between the two sides left 20 Indian soldiers dead, and said the two sides need to build trust rather than suspicion.

"We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again," Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, had said in a magazine titled 'China-India Review' published by the Chinese Embassy.

He said that there are ups and downs in any relationship and China-India ties should move "forward rather than backward".

The statement comes after Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, today met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of Office of International Military Cooperation of Central Military Commission, China, and briefed him on India's stance on the situation in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, India and China held Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, said Indian Army sources. (ANI)

