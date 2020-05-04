GoI to facilitate return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on payment-basis

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Central government will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.

The facility would be made available on payment-basis, while non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel, as per a government statement.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens in this regard.

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, and it would begin in a phased manner from May 7. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the health protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app and everyone would be medically screened, the statement further said.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.

Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would share detailed information about it through their websites soon.

The respective state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states. (ANI)

