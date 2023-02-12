"Going back to eating Kafals": Bhagat Singh Koshyari after resigning as Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Soon after his resignation as the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that he is going back to Uttarakhand for eating Kafals.

Noting the similarities between both states, Koshyari said that Maharashtra and Uttarakhand share the same kind of culture.

"When I came here and studied Marathi, I came to know that there are hundred pahadi words in Marathi. I went to the rural areas of Maharashtra, I found people very calm like Uttarakhand. Our culture is the same, if 'Deshpande' is here then we have 'Pandey' and if Raut is here then we have Rawat," Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on the final day of the Uttarakhand Premier League.

"I am going back to Uttarakhand to eat Kafals," he added.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.



Koshyari, who served the state for over three years, has been replaced by Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra. Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

Earlier, last month, Koshyari had conveyed his desire to be discharged of his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Governor Koshyari had expressed his desire to quit as the constitutional head of the state.

"During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," tweeted Raj Bhavan.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years," Raj Bhavan said.

In November last year, he courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. (ANI)

