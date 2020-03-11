Going to Delhi with all other party MLAs: BJP leader Gopal Bhargava

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Tuesday said that he, along with the other party MLAs, is going to Delhi.

"I am going to Delhi with all other party MLAs," Bhargava told ANI here.

Buses full of BJP MLAs were on Tuesday night reached the Bhopal Airport.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and added that his government will complete its term.

The developments come amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party earlier today.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

