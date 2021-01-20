Gold Assaying-Hallmarking Centres: NGT directs state pollution control boards to follow guidelines of CPCB

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed state pollution control boards to follow guidelines issued by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for implementation of Gold Assaying and Hallmarking Centres.

NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel direction came while disposing of the application filed by James Jose, Managing Director, CGR Hallmarkers Pvt. Ltd.

The NGT was hearing application seeking the need for the regulatory regime to check acidic activities in the testing of gold. The NGT had sought a report from the CPCB and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) with reference to the allegation that Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released acids in the environment while testing gold with a view to check the standards.



CPCB has filed a report on November 4, 2020, and an updated report on December 17, 2020, wherein the board submitted that it has formulated the "Guidelines for Gold Assaying Hallmarking Centres" in consultation with constituted Expert Group comprising of representatives of BIS. The guidelines were also consulted with Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres through video conferencing.

The copy of Guidelines for Gold Assaying and Hallmarking Centres were uploaded on CPCB website. The NGT was informed about the same.

A suggestion was given by joint committee that all the gold assaying and hallmarking centres in the country shall obtain the Consent to Establish / Consent to Operate under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 of the State Pollution Control Boards / Pollution Control Committees.

These units shall also obtain authorisation under Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Trans-boundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

The regulatory requirements shall be made mandatory to all gold assaying/ hallmarking facilities and the same may be incorporated in the BIS guideline for gold assaying and hallmarking, the joint committee further suggested. (ANI)

