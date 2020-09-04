Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Customs department officials seized a gold bar worth Rs 51 lakhs at the Amritsar Airport during the rummaging of a flight coming from Dubai on Wednesday.
"Amritsar Airport, Customs during the rummaging of flight no 6E-008 from Dubai to Amritsar which arrived at 1551 hours recovered 1 kg gold bar approximately valued at Rs 51 lakhs," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Amritsar.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Gold bar worth Rs 51 lakhs seized at Amritsar airport
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:05 IST
