Gold bars worth Rs 26 lakh seized at IGI Airport, two held

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Customs department on Monday seized two gold bars approximately worth Rs 26.52 lakh at IGI Airport from two Indian women passengers.

The two women were coming from Bangkok.

The gold was concealed inside the rectum of the two women in paste form.

"On personal search, gold in the form of paste was recovered from their rectum. On extraction, 725 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 26.52 lakh was seized under the Customs Act. Both the women have been arrested," Customs Department, Delhi tweeted. (ANI)

