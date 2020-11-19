Gold, cash over Rs 10 crore looted from IIFL Finance in Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): Robbers decamped with gold and cash over Rs 10 crore rupees from the India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) in Cuttack on Thursday.



Prateek Singh, DCP of Cuttack said,"Four dacoits have looted gold and cash above 10 crore rupees from IIFL Finance. A probe in the matter has been initiated. The exact amount of cash and ornaments is yet to be ascertained."

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sadangi visited the spot. The scientific team is investigating the matter. (ANI)

