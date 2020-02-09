Gold, cigarettes worth Rs 19.4 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Customs officials here at the international airport on Sunday seized gold and cigarettes of worth Rs 19.4 lakh.

The Commissioner of Customs at the airport, in a statement, said that two individuals, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 542, were intercepted at the exit.

Three crude gold chains worth Rs 14.6 lakh and 98 cartons of Gudang garam cigarettes valued at Rs 4.7 lakh were recovered from their possession.

"On Sunday one Musthafa, 37, of Thanjavur and Sikkander, 45, of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 542 were intercepted at the exit," said the statement.

"On personal search of Mustafa, three crude gold chains weighing 348 grams valued at Rs 14.6 lakh were recovered from his trouser's pocket and were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. On examination of a checked-in bag of Sikkander, 98 cartons of Gudang garam cigarettes (23520 sticks) valued Rs 4.70 lakh were found concealed among his personal effects," the statement reads.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

