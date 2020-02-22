Gold deposits found in Sonbhadra will help India financially: UP Deputy CM

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that the gold deposits found in Sonbhadra district in the state will help in making India financially strong.

"This will help in making India financially strong. The state government is happy with this news," Maurya told the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Geological Survey of India and Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM), Uttar Pradesh, had estimated gold reserves of around 3,000 tonnes in Sonabhadra district.

When asked about the anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru where a woman raised pro-Pakistani slogans, Maurya said, "This shows the mentality of the people. The country does not accept such mentality. I condemn this and hope for stringent action against these kinds of people."

A protest organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was briefly interrupted on Thursday when a girl named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans including "Pakistan zindabad" before organisers cops whisked her away.

Owaisi himself rushed to take the mic from her and later said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Hamare liye Bharat zindabad tha, zindabad rahega." (ANI)