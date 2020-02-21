Gold deposits found in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Gold deposits were found in Sonbhadra district by the Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining.

"The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which survey is being done. Gold deposits are found at two places - Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2700 million tonnes in Sonpahadi while 650 million tonnes in Hardi filed," KK Rai, District Mining Officer told ANI.

The administration has continued the 7-member team for auction of blocks through e-tendering. (ANI)