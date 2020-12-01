Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh in total were seized at chennai-international-airport">Chennai International Airport on Sunday, according to the chennai-customs-department">Chennai Customs Department.



The chennai-customs-department">Chennai Customs Department tweeted, "239 gms of gold valued at Rs12 lakh that was concealed in slipper straps was seized from a pack arriving from Dubai by Flight No. EK544. Also, undeclared Saudi Riyals and US dollars valued at Rs 6.5 lakhs were seized from a pack that was departing to Dubai. The goods were seized in accordance to the Customs Act."

On November 29, Chennai Air Customs officials seized 3.15 kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.57 crore from chennai-international-airport">Chennai International Airport and arrested three accused in connection with the recovery.

Chennai Airport resumed operations on 26 November after Cyclone Nivar. (ANI)

