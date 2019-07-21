Gold jewellery worth Rs 56.38 lakh seized from 3 Tajik passengers at Goa airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 21 (ANI): Gold jewellery worth Rs 56.38 lakh was recovered by the Customs officials from the possession of three Tajik passengers at the international airport here on Sunday.

"The Air Customs officers, acting on an intelligence input, headed by Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Dr Raghavendra P apprehended three female international passengers of Tajikistan who had arrived from Dushanbe via Dubai by Air India flight AI 994," said a Goa Air Customs office release.

"The personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 1,787 grams of assorted gold jewellery, which was concealed in their inner wears, hand baggage, purse, etc. The recovered gold jewellery is totally valued at Rs 56.38 lakh. The said gold jewellery has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the release added.

Since April 2019, the Goa Air Customs has seized gold worth Rs 104.85 lakh.

Further investigation is under progress in the latest seizure. (ANI)

