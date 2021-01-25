Gold, mobiles worth Rs 40.12 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs officials seized gold and mobiles worth Rs 40.12 lakh from two passengers at Anna International Airport.



The passengers arrived from Dubai by the EK 544 Emirates flight and were intercepted at the Exit on the suspicion of carrying gold. The Customs department found them in possession of 705 grams of gold worth Rs 35.92 lakhs and 6 mobiles worth Rs 4.2 lakhs.

Accused carried 4 gold paste bundles which were recovered from their rectum along with 11 cut bits from their pants. They also carried 6 mobile phones in their bags and have been booked under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

