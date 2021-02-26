Gold paste worth Rs 65 lakh seized from aircraft toilet, one held

New Delhi [India]. February 26 (ANI): Delhi airport customs on Friday seized 1.5 kg gold in the form of paste worth Rs 65.44 lakh from the toilet of an aircraft and arrested one passenger in this connection.



The Delhi Airport Customs conducted the search after a special input.

"Based on specific input Delhi Airport Customs recovered 1.5kg gold valued at Rs 65.44 lakhs concealed as chemical paste in the toilet of aircraft of 6E022 that arrived from Dubai on 24/2/21. One passenger arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act. Further investigation is going on," said Delhi Customs.

The accused had come to India from Dubai. The matter is being investigated further. (ANI)

