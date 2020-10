Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] October 3 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 133 grams of gold paste worth Rs 6.93 lakh at the Chennai International Airport from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.





According to Chennai Air Customs, two bundles of gold paste were recovered from his rectum during the search. 133 grams of gold worth at Rs 6.93 lakhs was seized under Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)