Gold reserve of around 3,000 tonnes estimated in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Geological Survey of India and Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM), Uttar Pradesh have estimated gold reserves of around 3,000 tonnes in Sonabhadra district.

2,900 tonnes gold reserve was estimated at Sona Pahari block while 646.15 kilogram in Hardi area.

"The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which survey is being done. Gold deposits are found at two places - Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,900 tonnes in Sonpahadi while 650 kg in Hardi filed," KK Rai, District Mining Officer had said.

The administration has continued the 7-member team for auction of blocks through e-tendering. (ANI)