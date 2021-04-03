Gold seized by Customs at Mangalore Airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Gold weighing 851 grams worth Rs 39.48 lakhs was seized by the Customs officers at the Mangaluru International Airport.

According to a statement of the Manglauru Customs, a lady passenger identified as Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi had arrived from Dubai on board an Air India flight, trying to smuggle gold by concealing in her specially designed inner garment, was intercepted by the customs officials on March 27.

It further stated that she was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor and four children.



Further investigation is in progress, it added.

In separate such incidents, customs officials on Saturday arrested three passengers at Mangalore International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth over one crore.

All three passengers were travelling from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and gold worth Rs 11,871,430 was seized from their possession here.

Two passengers were arrested by the customs officials at Mangalore airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 26,43,840.

In a separate incident, another passenger, coming from Dubai, was arrested at the same airport today. At least 1.9-kg gold worth Rs 92,27,590 was recovered by the customs department. (ANI)

